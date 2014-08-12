VIZINHOS DE DEPÓSITO DE RECICLÁVEIS SOFREM COM LIXO ORGÂNICO JOGADO POR “SEM NOÇÃO”

O fim de semana para quem mora nas proximidades do depósito de material reciclável de Poço Fundo não foi dos melhores. Pessoas não identificadas jogaram sacos com detritos aparentemente de restaurante, bar ou estabelecimento do gênero no local, e o mau cheiro tomou conta de toda a área. Até a policia foi chamada para fazer um boletim de ocorrência, porque a situação estava muito complicada.
Os responsáveis pelo espaço se sentem constrangidos. Segundo eles, não é a primeira vez que isso acontece, mas nesta oportunidade o mau cheiro foi pior que em outras ocasiões. Eles retiraram os pacotes da entrada do depósito e enterraram parcialmente, para solicitar a retirada posteriormente à Prefeitura.
Vizinhos afirmam que vem sofrendo com problemas como esse há muito tempo, e que até um cavalo morto já foi deixado por ali.
Resta saber que são os “sem noção” que despejam este tipo de lixo na área, lembrando que essa conduta pode configurar crime contra o meio ambiente e também contra a saúde pública.

