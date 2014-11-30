VIII OPEN DE JIU-JITSU ATRAI CENTENAS DE ATLETAS PARA POÇO FUNDO

Está acontecendo, hoje (30), no Poção Clube, em Poço Fundo, o VIII Open de Jiu-Jitsu. A competição é organizada pelo professor Gledison Barbaroti, da Equipe Paulão Rezende, e conta com a presença de diversos atletas locais, da região e até do Estado de São Paulo. Várias categorias estão sendo disputadas, com destaque para as variações do Absoluto, que oferece prêmios em dinheiro e brindes.

