VII OPEN DE JIU-JITSU MOVIMENTA POÇÃO

by admin

Está em pleno andamento neste domingo (6), no Poço Fundo Tênis Clube (PFTC), o “Poção”, a 7ª edição do Open Poço Fundo de Jiu-Jitsu. O evento estava marcado para ter inicio às 9h00, mas a galera só começou a lutar por volta das 11h30 da manhã, por conta do atraso de um grupo de participantes. Mesmo assim, a platéia não arredou pé e agora acompanha cada combate com atenção.

Guerreiros a partir de cinco anos de idade entraram nos tatames na primeira parte, e as lutas principais acontecem à tarde. No absoluto, os campeões serão premiados com R$ 500, R$ 400, R$ 300 e R$ 200, de acordo com a faixa (preta, marrom, roxa e azul).

A entrada é franca, e você está convidado a acompanhar o que de melhor vai acontecer ainda até o fim desta tarde.

