VIAS ESCORREGADIAS

Algumas áreas da zona rural de Poço Fundo já começaram a sentir os efeitos negativos da chuva que (felizmente) tem caído sobre a região. Moradores da área da Bocaina, por exemplo, enviaram algumas fotos da estrada que corta a comunidade, para mostrar o sufoco que é transitar por ela.

Segundo os reclamantes, foram feitos pedidos para cascalhamento da via antes da chegada das tempestades, mas as reivindicações não foram atendidas.

Agora, com o tempo firme, todos esperam que alguma providência seja tomada, antes que voltem as precipitações.