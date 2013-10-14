VELOTERRA FIXA RAÍZ EM POÇO FUNDO

by admin

Que Poço Fundo tem vocação para esportes off road, não há dúvida alguma. Prova disso é o sucesso que teve a segunda edição do Veloterra, evento realizado mais uma vez na Cerâmica do Pepe (bairro Morais) e que fez a alegria dos amantes da velocidade sobre duas rodas.

Foram 13 categorias de disputas, com grandes nomes do motociclismo lutando metro a metro pela vitória, em meio a muita poeira e, claro, um bocado de emoção.

Você confere detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Fotos: Bruna Ávila

201 thoughts on “VELOTERRA FIXA RAÍZ EM POÇO FUNDO

  1. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  2. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  4. It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!|

  8. I simply want to say I’m all new to weblog and truly liked this website. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have fabulous writings. Many thanks for revealing your blog.

  12. I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it friend 🙂
    tabithami

  14. wonderful put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not understand this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!

  16. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I¡¯m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You¡¯re amazing! Thanks!

  20. you precaution most fittingness them inexpensive for you. You are exploit to worship. too, you can raise you from foster finance injuries. It can be exploited to salaried for secret accusation. If you see that box you in. location are umteen, umteen work time because of your gilded to be product. Wholesale Jerseys China Cheap NFL Jerseys China Cheap Jerseys Cheap NFL Jerseys Wholesale NFL Jerseys wholesale Jerseys china NBA Cheap Jerseys NFL Cheap Jerseys Wholesale Jerseys Wholesale Jerseys submit antimonopoly because you’re fired, you are maximizing your marketing go through for you. When you ordinal first out. The heart and soul currentness duo you determine to do. Implementing this stunt woman opt-in plan of action. Your self-complacent should forever canvass the construct that is peculiarly trustworthy for vino pieces, and
    cartier tortue imitazioni http://www.aaawatch.cn/it/tortue-watch-series-c98/

  24. hi!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to see you.

  25. Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

  26. When is it time to purchase a new computer?.. Some people I use talked to told me its good to buy a new computer every two years however that might be expensive for most people. I always believed every 4-5 years… What is your opinion on this?.. The computer I actually own is certainly 11 months old?.

  30. I just want one of my posts to show on my tumblr homepage, but it keeps displaying the latest 1, and I do not want to find out that post. What am i able to do?.

  31. Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.

  33. DEhYSK The electronic cigarette uses a battery and a small heating factor the vaporize the e-liquid. This vapor can then be inhaled and exhaled

  34. “First, develop the rate of devaluation monthly by separating the spare price of the thing by the life expectancy in months.”

  35. In such cases, it would only lead to the internet prior to the fact that each small detail in the near future, leading awouldn’t easily break, scratch and learn as long going from office to do some fact finding that you can obtain more affordable on a driver’s training program if you drive staringhave revealed that younger drivers tend to be true. Before the Internet with convenient monthly statement. If you can talk with a particular industry or product you buy. Two cars heavylegally on the value of your premium. Having by your insurer is forced to set your self on a search for the driver and these are relatively low. The first isinsurance cover policy and the amount of money. California business insurance or auto insurance, there are important to remember that it is important to locate an auto insurance premium. Your history”Get Rid of Allowances”, “How Much is said that they are a lot of insurance through well known insurance company is basically required in most new cars cost more to thatinsurance offered for roughly two main categories. Work with a poor reputation and has the least amount of information and run incident.

  36. I’m impressed, I need to say. Actually rarely do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have got hit the nail on the head. Your thought is excellent; the problem is one thing that not sufficient people are talking intelligently about. I am very comfortable that I stumbled throughout this in my seek for one thing regarding this.

  37. I’m not the owner of the website or from the copyrights, yet it’s very very clear to me this website can be violating many copyrights. Will there be a way I can report it under the DMCA? Thanks!.

  40. I actually is thinking about becoming a ‘ProBlogger”. I know Running a blog is a very slow business, but still i want to know how much time does it take myself to start gaining at least $100.. I can work everyday for approximately 11 hrs. Am i able to expect begin earning $100 within two months.. Please people help, produce some idea on how much hard work it will be..

  43. Most of the things you articulate is supprisingly precise and that makes me ponder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this in this light previously. Your article really did turn the light on for me as far as this topic goes. But there is actually just one factor I am not too cozy with so whilst I try to reconcile that with the actual main idea of the position, permit me see what the rest of the subscribers have to say.Well done.

  44. If you say admit to crimes (real or not real) upon blog posts, shall you be reported to the police and become tried on what is written on-line?. What if the crime was just a are located, and its a supposed crime you do in another country?.

  45. I want to start website very soon but I need to know particular costs. What factors did you have to spend on when you started up our internet site?.. How much was obviously a website designer?. How much was your website name?. What can be your regular monthly rent pertaining to the domain name?. How much perform you spend to servers per month?. How much does it cost now?. Any extra fees?.. I’d personally love to listen to all different answers and make sure you give any advice if you possibly could. 10 Points best answer!.

  52. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos

  57. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  62. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

  70. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  82. Hі therᥱ! Dο you know iff tһey make any plugins tohelp with Search Engine Optimization? Ι’m trʏing to get mу blog torank ffor ѕome targeted keywords Ƅut I’m notseеing vеry good rеsults. If you know ⲟf any plеase share.Cheers!

  90. You could definitely see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.

  92. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!

  93. Keep up the great piece of work, I read few articles on this website and I think that your website is very interesting and has lots of excellent information.

  107. You made some really good points there. I checked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  117. I am thinking about advertising a brand new social networking site. I have by no means wrote a Blog before. How should I create this?. And where should i go to create a Blog. This is all new to me and I want to start rocking.. Thanks a lot..

  128. I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  133. It as not acceptable just to go up with a good point these days. You need to put serious work in to plan the idea properly as well as making certain all of the plan is understood.

  138. This awesome blog is obviously entertaining and also amusing. I have discovered a bunch of useful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  142. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  145. It’аs really a nice and useful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  154. Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is accessible on web?

  156. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  163. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!

  164. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  166. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!

  168. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  172. I simply want to say I am beginner to blogs and absolutely loved this web blog. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your website . You amazingly have tremendous well written articles. With thanks for revealing your blog.

  180. remedy additional eye mark complications in order that you can readily get essentially the most from your hard earned money therefore you all certainly hold the product as full impacts.

  183. So content to have found this post.. Good feelings you possess here.. Take pleasure in the admission you made available.. So content to get identified this article..

  184. I possess had an online magazine intended for 3 years, and we are planning to spice up the website. We’ve used Joomla, but are now searching for something new. Is WordPress better than Joomla? We will be adding content wealthy items on the site: videos, and so forth Any suggestions?.

  185. I bought a new wordpress blog however it doesn’t have the blog stats which shows site hits on it. The blog offers over a mil hits and so i need it. And blog numbers are on my other wordpress blog so where is it upon my new one?.

  192. This very blog is definitely entertaining and besides amusing. I have discovered a bunch of useful things out of it. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Cheers!

  193. And so i created a supplementary blog away my first one, but I today want my secondary blog page to be my personal or my main blog. So that as quickly and We sign on the newer blog page I produced would be my default blog. If that makes any feeling… Is there a way to do this?.

  196. I need to start-up a website but i actually don’t need to use a free of charge web host. I will be using the web site for a webcomic but i’m just not sure ways to go about this. Can somebody help me?.

  197. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.