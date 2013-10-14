VELOTERRA FIXA RAÍZ EM POÇO FUNDO

Que Poço Fundo tem vocação para esportes off road, não há dúvida alguma. Prova disso é o sucesso que teve a segunda edição do Veloterra, evento realizado mais uma vez na Cerâmica do Pepe (bairro Morais) e que fez a alegria dos amantes da velocidade sobre duas rodas.

Foram 13 categorias de disputas, com grandes nomes do motociclismo lutando metro a metro pela vitória, em meio a muita poeira e, claro, um bocado de emoção.

Você confere detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Fotos: Bruna Ávila