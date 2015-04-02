VANS E ÔNIBUS ESCOLARES PASSAM POR VISTORIA

Uma ampla vistoria de veículos escolares está sendo promovida nesta quarta-feira (4) pela Policia Militar e pela Policia Civil. Ônibus e vans que atuam nesta área foram reunidos nesta manhã no Campo da Liga, para as avaliações, que investigam itens como segurança, documentação e sinalização, dentre outros fatores.

Até o momento, segundo o Tenente Marinho, 15 coletivos foram fiscalizados, mas há outros 20 que ainda deverão passar pelo mesmo procedimento. Ele orienta que todos os motoristas ou proprietários que não foram ao Estádio nesta manhã, que levem seus utilitários esta tarde ou o mais rápido possível à sede do Quartel da Policia Militar.

O comandante informou ainda que a ação está sendo realizada após determinação do Ministério Público, e que a opção pela vistoria em grupo foi decidida por bom senso, já que de outra maneira, numa blitz, por exemplo, irregularidades detectadas poderiam gerar apreensão do veículo e transtorno aos alunos. Os proprietários tem um prazo para regularizar possíveis falhas encontradas, mas após isso, poderão ser penalizados.

O delegado Eder Neves também solicitou que os pais de alunos fossem informados que alguns atrasos no recolhimento de seus filhos deverão ocorrer, e que por isso não há razão para preocupações.