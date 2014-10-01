VÂNDALOS INCENDEIAM RESIDÊNCIA NO BAIRRO BARREIRO DOS FRANCOS

Uma casa localizada no bairro rural Barreiro dos Francos foi totalmente destruída por um incêndio, causado aparentemente de maneira proposital. Não sobrou praticamente nada inteiro nos cômodos da residência, que estava vazia há cerca de 3 anos, mas ainda tinha alguns móveis e eletrodomésticos guardados em seu interior.

A denúncia foi feita à Policia Civil pelo proprietário da fazenda, Carlos Franco (60 anos), na manhã desta segunda-feira (10). Segundo ele, o fogo foi ateado provavelmente na noite de sexta-feira (7) ou madrugada de sábado (8). O comerciante, que trabalha em Trindade (GO) mas vem periodicamente visitar sua propriedade, acredita que os vândalos tinham como alvo prioritário o imóvel, pois no momento do crime não havia praticamente ninguém na região, já que todos os vizinhos teriam ido acompanhar um casamento, em Paraguaçu. O homem suspeita de vingança por parte de algum desafeto ou pelo menos uma ação desencadeada com o objetivo de atingí-lo.

Os meliantes tentaram primeiro incendiar a cozinha, que fica à parte, derrubando móveis de madeira no chão e acendendo alguns papéis, mas desistiram (pelo visto, por conta da alta incidência de morcegos no local) e partiram para as salas e quartos. Geladeiras ficaram destruídas, cristaleiras e pequenos móveis foram totalmente consumidos pelas chamas, e os vidros das janelas se quebraram ou simplesmente derreteram. Depois de provocar os estragos, os bandidos ainda teriam ateado fogo a parte do mato seco que circunda à área, durante a fuga.

Vizinhos só notaram a fumaça na manhã de sábado e foram ao local, mas já era tarde. Então, avisaram o proprietário, que veio á cidade para conferir os estragos e procurar a policia.

A Policia Civil agora tenta identificar os autores e os motivos deste ato de vandalismo.