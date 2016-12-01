VALA DE ACOSTAMENTO CAUSA NOVO ACIDENTE NA MG 179

Mais um acidente foi registrado na madrugada desta sexta-feira (12), na rodovia MG 179 (proximidades do acesso II de Poço Fundo) por causa das péssimas condições do acostamento. Uma carreta carregada com café, que seguia de Santos para Alfenas tombou depois que um dos pneus caiu na cratera que ladeia grande parte de uma reta, no perímetro gimirinense.

De acordo com funcionários da transportadora, o motorista foi socorrido ao Hospital de Gimirim, com ferimentos leves, e apenas aguardava a realização de um raio X para em seguida ser liberado. Ele teria dito que logo após uma curva deu uma leve saída de pista, mas foi o suficiente para que o pneu dianteiro caisse na vala e não fosse possível levá-lo de volta à pista. A composição tombou e desceu barranco abaixo.

Há muito tempo, nossa reportagem vem mostrando o descaso do estado com a situação das laterais da MG 179, em quase toda a sua extensão (veja principais matérias clicando aqui). Placas informando que seriam realizadas obras de revitalização da via foram instaladas há anos, mas até o momento o que houve foram apenas decoração de buracos, com pintura e limpeza para deixá-los ainda mais evidentes e revoltar cada vez mais os que trafegam pela perigosa rodovia.

