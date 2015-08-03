VACA É ATROPELADA POR CARRO NA MG 179

by admin

Uma vaca foi atropelada por um Fiat Palio no inicio da noite deste domingo (2), na altura do quilômetro 50 da rodovia  MG 179. Felizmente, os ocupantes do veículo nada sofreram. O animal, com escoriações, aparentemente sofria para se manter de pé, após ser amarrado por amigos e parentes do dono do veículo à beira da pista.

A Policia Rodoviária Estadual compareceu ao local e fez boletim de ocorrência, se encarregando também de encontrar um local onde o bicho pudesse ficar. O dono, pelo menos até a saída de nossa equipe da área, ainda não havia sido localizado.

Este foi o segundo atropelamento de bovino em cerca de duas semanas.

1

2

3

 

 

 

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.