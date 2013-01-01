UTILIDADE PÚBLICA: FONE DO H.G. COM DEFEITO

O principal telefone para emergências do Hospital de Gimirim está com defeito, e quem tenta ligar para solicitar apoio de ambulâncias, por exemplo, não consegue ser atendido. A reclamação foi feita por uma moradora, que na manhã de ontem (sábado,31), tentou ligar para o Pronto Atendimento mas, diante da dificuldade, foi obrigada a conseguir um táxi para socorrer um parente.

Encontramos algumas pessoas ligadas à instituição, que confirmaram o defeito. Provavelmente, um problema no PABX faz com que a pessoa que liga ouça a chamada, mas do outro lado ninguém sequer sabe que está ocorrendo um pedido de socorro. Em contato com nossa reportagem, no entanto, a Diretora do Hospital, Daniela Assis, afirma que a questão não está relacionada ao aparelho, e sim aos cabos de telefone que caíram recentemente na rua Arcanjo Mendes, e que até agora não recebeu a mínima atenção da companhia Telemar.

Nossa reportagem postou, na rede social facebook, alternativas para o caso de necessidade urgente, como acidentes ou atendimentos especiais (em que é necessário o apoio de um enfermeiro e ambulância). O cidadão pode ligar para o 190 (o telefone de emergência da Policia Militar), ou para o (35) 3283-1026, o outro número disponível no hospital.

Espera-se que o problema seja resolvido logo, para evitar ainda mais dissabores.