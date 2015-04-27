UNIMED PROMOVERÁ EVENTO DIFERENCIADO EM POÇO FUNDO

Com o intuito de promover a medicina preventiva e apresentar seus planos à sociedade, a Unimed Machado promoverá, no próximo dia 9 (sábado), das 8 às 12 horas, na Praça José Caetano Neves, no bairro Nova Gimirim, uma blitz direcionada à sociedade poço-fundense. Na oportunidade, a equipe da cidade vizinha dará dicas de saúde, fará simulações de valores das propostas de adesões do serviço oferecido pela empresa, além de muitas atividades voltadas ao lazer dos participantes.

Marque na sua agenda e prestigie este acontecimento!