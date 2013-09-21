UNIDOS PELA INCLUSÃO INAUGURA SEDE

A Associação Unidos pela Inclusão inaugurou oficialmente a sua sede, neste sábado (21). O escritório do grupo, formado com o intuito de atuar em defesa dos direitos das pessoas com necessidades especiais, está localizado na rua Barão de Alfenas (defronte à residência do ex-prefeito Messias de Oliveira).

Na cerimônia, se fizeram presentes, além dos membros da associação, várias autoridades e representantes dos mais diversos segmentos da sociedade poço-fundense, das escolas e de cooperativas. A benção do novo espaço foi dada pelo padre Paulo Giovani, vigário da Paróquia São Francisco de Paula, e a recepção aos convidados ficou por conta da presidente Lucilia Gonçalves, acompanhada pela vice Patricia Carvalho, a secretária Cláudia Maciel, o segundo secretário João Ademir Pereira e o tesoureiro Rodrigo Tavares.

A sede da Associação funcionará de segunda a sexta-feira, das 13h às 17h, com atendimento feito pela voluntária Diana Ramos. Vá conhecer e saiba como pode ajudar este belo trabalho social.