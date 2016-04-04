UM SHOW DE TALENTOS

O sábado (2) à noite e o domingo (3) de manhã foram marcados por momentos especiais nas comemorações do aniversário de Poço Fundo.

O Gimirinense Bruno de Souza e seus amigos levaram o público ao delírio com um repertório de alta qualidade e participações especialíssimas, inclusive com o violeiro Diego, numa bela mistura de gêneros musicais bem caracaterística do jovem músico e poeta, autor da encantadora obra “Ópera da Cidade Preta”. Em seguida, a banda Muleke Véio, que também conta com a participação do guitarrista poço-fundense Junior Rodrigues, fechou a série de shows.

Na manhã de domingo, o esporte assumiu seu lugar de destaque. Galera do Mountain Bike partiu para o Trilhão das Montanhas, e a Corrida Ecológica teve a sua primeira edição. Festa nas largadas, e agito ainda maior nas chegadas. Teve até premiação especial para deficiente que deu exemplo de garra na corrida.

As fotos foram feitas pela equipe do DJ Jhonatan, numa parceria com nossa reportagem.