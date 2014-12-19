UM POUCO DE PAZ PARA O MÃE RAINHA

Um jovem de 23 anos, que há muito tempo vinha aterrorizando os moradores do bairro Mãe Rainha, foi finalmente preso pela Policia Civil na tarde desta sexta-feira (19). O rapaz, que tem diversas passagens, inclusive por tentativa de homicídio, e também é alvo de denúncias que vão desde o envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas a agressões, ameaças e danos ao patrimônio, foi detido durante cumprimento de Mandado de Prisão Preventiva, expedido pelo Juizado da Comarca após pedido devidamente fundamentado do delegado de Poço Fundo, Eder Neves.

Cidadãos de bem da comunidade comemoraram o feito, e acreditam que pelo menos por enquanto poderão andar pelas ruas com uma certa tranquilidade, já que este seria um dos principais responsáveis por intimidações violentas contra os moradores.

