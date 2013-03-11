TURVOLÂNDIA – JOVEM É PRESO PELA PM APÓS ARROMBAR CAIXA ELETRÔNICO

Um lavrador de 19 anos foi preso pela Policia Militar em Turvolândia, após tentar arrombar um caixa eletrônico. G.S.S., o suspeito, é morador da cidade há cerca de quatro meses. De acordo com o Sargento Geraldo Campos, comandante da fração de Turvolândia, o rapaz afirmou que “queria dinheiro para viajar, ir embora, porque havia brigado com a namorada”.
A policia chegou a ele depois de receber ligações dando conta de que sons de pancadas estavam sendo ouvidos a partir do Posto Avançado do banco Bradesco. Segundo os denunciantes, um homem de cerca de 1,72 m, usando boné e com uma mochila às costas, de vez em quando saia do local para “sondar” o ambiente e depois retornava ao interior, onde recomeçava o barulho.
Uma guarnição atendeu ao chamado e ficou monitorando o local até a chegada do reforço, com todos os componentes da fração local. Ao adentrar o posto, os militares descobriram que o caixa eletrônico havia sido totalmente danificado, mas o espaço onde se guardavam as cédulas não foi atingido, e nada havia sido levado.
Durante um rastreamento, localizaram o jovem na rua Ildefonso Ventura de Carvalho. Ele foi abordado por ter as mesmas características informadas na denúncia, e acabou confessando que havia cometido a tentativa de furto.
|Jovem não conseguiu o que mais queria: chegar ao compartimento do dinheiro
