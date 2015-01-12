“TURMA DO BEM” PROMOVE NATAL FORA DE ÉPOCA

A criançada de Poço Fundo teve uma surpresa positiva na tarde de domingo (11). Comerciantes, funcionários públicos e voluntários se uniram e promoveram uma tarde de muita alegria para os pequenos, com a distribuição de várias bolas para eles brincarem.

A idéia era até promover uma nova descida de Papai Noel da torre da igreja e promover a distribuição por volta das 16h00, mas o forte calor fez com que o bom senso prevalecesse e a entrega começou às 14h30, quando já havia um grande número de garotos e garotas defronte à Matriz. Os organizadores não queriam correr o risco de ver alguém passando mal por conta do sol forte.

A “Turma do Bem” garante que outras atividades sociais devem ser desenvolvidas, para mostrar à cidade que é possível fazer muita gente sorrir, dando apenas um pouco de tempo e com pouco dinheiro.

A distribuição de presentes da tarde de domingo contou também com apoio da Prefeitura Municipal.