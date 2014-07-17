TUDO PRONTO PARA A FESTA DE SÃO BENEDITO

Já está tudo pronto para o início da 105ª Festa de São Benedito de Poço Fundo. Tendas que irão abrigar o espaço principal e parte do público, palco que receberá shows de artistas locais e diversas barracas de comes e bebes já estão montados e preparados para receber a população e visitantes. As diversas atrações e detalhes da programação você confere na próxima edição do JPF, que será publicada no dia 19 (sábado).

O decorrer das atividades e cobertura completa do evento, que vai até o dia 29, também serão divulgadas aqui. Aguarde e confira: