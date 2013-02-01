TRIO SOCCER É CAMPEÃO DA TAÇA CARLITO FERREIRA

Num jogo eletrizante, com vários momentos de tensão e muitos gols, o Trio Soccer sagrou-se campeão da Taça Carlito Ferreira, na tarde deste domingo (1º), no Estádio Gesner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga. O time poço-fundense garantiu o caneco ao empatar a segunda partida da decisão em 3 a 3 com a Douradense, de Espirito Santo do Dourado. O visitantes vieram com tudo, dispostos a reverter a vantagem conseguida pelo time gimirinense no primeiro embate das finais, mas ficou atrás no placar por três vezes e teve que buscar a igualdade em todas. Destaque para Anderson Barão, que fez dois dos três gols da equipe campeã e abriu caminho para a festa. Detalhes você terá na próxima edição do JPF.