TRIO E DOURADENSE DECIDEM TAÇA CARLITO FERREIRA

A grande final do Campeonato Intermunicipal “Taça Carlito Ferreira” está montada. Após grandes partidas nas semifinais, o Douradense, de Espírito Santo do Dourado, e o Trio Soccer, de Poço Fundo, são os times credenciados a lutar pelo título.

O Douradense garantiu sua vaga após golear o ND Rodosul, de Alfenas, pelo placar de 5 a 2. O time da “Praia”, já havia vencido a primeira partida por 1 a 0 e com o resultado apenas carimbou sua passagem para a batalha final.

Já o Trio Soccer passou sufoco. Por ter vencido o Turvolândia por 5 a 1 no primeiro jogo das semifinais, a galera poderia até perder por três gols de diferença, talvez por isso entrou em campo com o regulamento debaixo do braço. Por pouco não se complicam. Os turvolandenses vieram com muita vontade para a segunda partida, e a venceram por 4 a 1. Mais um gol, e a vaga seria decidida nos pênaltis.

O primeiro embate da final acontece no próximo dia 25, e o segundo no dia 1º de setembro, às 16 horas, no estádio Gésner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga. Promessa de grandes jogos para os que gostam de futebol.