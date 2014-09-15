TRIBUNAL DEFERE LIMINAR SUSPENDENDO CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA DE POÇO FUNDO

Confusão por causa do fechamento dos portões antes da hora foi um dos motivos apresentados pelo Ministério Público em Ação contra o certame

Os efeitos do concurso público da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo estão, ao menos temporariamente, suspensos por ordem do Juizado da Comarca. A decisão foi dada na tarde desta segunda-feira (15), em atendimento a um pedido de liminar feito pelo Ministério Público, que pretende anular o certame.

A ação civil pública, movida pela Promotoria, aponta diversas irregularidades na execução do concurso, além de juntar vários depoimentos de pessoas que se sentiram lesadas. Dentre os motivos para o pedido da liminar e futura anulação estão o fechamento dos portões antes do horário previsto, a denúncia de que duas pessoas foram favorecidas, sendo autorizadas a entrar para fazer as provas quando outros não o puderam fazer e falhas na publicação do edital do local das avaliações.

Já foi expedido um mandado à Prefeitura para que ela se manifeste sobre o caso e também uma carta precatória à sede da Noroeste Concursos, em Maringá – PR, com o mesmo objetivo.

Estamos acompanhando o caso e repassaremos detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.