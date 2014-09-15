TRIBUNAL DEFERE LIMINAR SUSPENDENDO CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA DE POÇO FUNDO

|Confusão por causa do fechamento dos portões antes da hora foi um dos motivos apresentados pelo Ministério Público em Ação contra o certame
Os efeitos do concurso público da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo estão, ao menos temporariamente, suspensos por ordem do Juizado da Comarca. A decisão foi dada na tarde desta segunda-feira (15), em atendimento a um pedido de liminar feito pelo Ministério Público, que pretende anular o certame.
A ação civil pública, movida pela Promotoria, aponta diversas irregularidades na execução do concurso, além de juntar vários depoimentos de pessoas que se sentiram lesadas. Dentre os motivos para o pedido da liminar e futura anulação estão o fechamento dos portões antes do horário previsto, a denúncia de que duas pessoas foram favorecidas, sendo autorizadas a entrar para fazer as provas quando outros não o puderam fazer e falhas na publicação do edital do local das avaliações.
Já foi expedido um mandado à Prefeitura para que ela se manifeste sobre o caso e também uma carta precatória à sede da Noroeste Concursos, em Maringá – PR, com o mesmo objetivo.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e repassaremos detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
