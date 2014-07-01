TRÊS FERIDOS EM BATIDA NA BR 491

Um acidente envolvendo um Fiat Uno e um Fiat Pálio Adventure deixou três pessoas feridas, na manhã desta segunda-feira (6), na altura do quilômetro 165 da rodovia BR 491, em Alfenas.

De acordo com o Corpo de Bombeiros, testemunhas afirmam que o Uno seguia rumo a Alterosa, quando, no referido ponto, teve um defeito num dos pneus, provavelmente um estouro, e, por isso, o motorista perdeu o controle e saiu da pista, atingindo o outro carro que aguardava no acostamento para sair de um pesqueiro.

Os três ocupantes do veículo que causou o acidente ficaram levemente feridos e foram socorridos ao Hospital Alzira Velano. A própria Guarnição dos Bombeiros, após efetuar os trabalhos de atendimento às vitimas, preservou o local até a chegada da Polícia Rodoviária.