TRÊS DETIDOS EM AÇÃO DA PM CONTRA A VIOLÊNCIA EM MACHADO

A Policia Militar de Machado está promovendo uma grande movimentação nesta sexta-feira (21), para combater as diversas ações de criminosos cometidas na cidade. Abordagens estão sendo realizadas e mandados sendo cumpridos, resultando em apreensões e prisões de suspeitos. De acordo com o comando da corporação, serão muitas as ações do gênero a serem realizadas nos próximos dias, visando mostrar a bandidagem que as autoridades estão de olho em suas atividades.

Até o momento, pelo menos uma garrucha, uma pistola e munição de calibre 38 foram arrecadadas, e uma Honda CBX 250 Twister, de cor prata, roubada em Alfenas, foi recuperada. A garrucha estava com um suspeito abordado no centro, que tinha também três buchas de maconha e tentou esconder a arma quando viu a viatura. A pistola foi recolhida para averiguação do registro, e a munição, bem como a moto com queixa de roubo, foram encontradas em cumprimentos de mandados nos bairros Santo Antônio I e II. Neste último caso, dois menores foram detidos, segundo as primeiras informações.

A Policia Militar reforça que os trabalhos estão sendo realizados graças ao apoio da população, que auxilia com denúncias, e que todos podem ajudar neste grande combate, ligando para o 190 e repassando informações. A identidade do denunciante é mantida no mais absoluto sigilo.

Estamos acompanhando tudo de perto e repassaremos detalhes em nossa próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense, neste sábado (22).