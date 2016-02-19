TRATOR DESGOVERNADO DESCE RUA DA VILA GUILHERMA

Um trator da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, utilizado para recolher blocos, paralelepípedos e outros materiais de construção, além de entulho, desceu desgovernado por uma das vias da parte mais alta da Vila Guilherma (loteamento do Liliu). Segundo o tratorista, o veículo, mesmo com os freios acionados e com a lâmina de terraplanagem no chão, desceu de ré pela via, acertou e destruiu um poste de iluminação e só parou na avenida principal do bairro. A carreta ficou totalmente destruída, mas o trator, que permaneceu com as quatro rodas no chão, apenas estourou um dos pneus. Por sorte, nenhum dos funcionários que trabalhavam naquele momento estava na máquina, pois era hora do café e eles descansavam ali perto.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF