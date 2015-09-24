TRATOR DA PREFEITURA ATINGE CASA NO BAIRRO SANTA HELENA

Um trator da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo atingiu uma residência da rua Thomaz Cecílio da Cruz, na tarde desta quinta-feira (24). Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido.

A máquina, velha e mal conservada, além de ter os pneus carecas estava sem partida. Numa subida, o motor parou, e como não havia meios de acioná-lo novamente, o veículo começou a descer rapidamente. O condutor tentou virá-lo numa esquina, mas ele então voltou de frente no muro da casa, destruindo-o. A moradora, que havia saído com o filho um pouco antes do ocorrido, foi avisada do sinistro e voltou para avaliar os danos. A Policia Militar foi acionada para elaborar um boletim de ocorrência, e a Copasa também esteve no local, para consertar o cavalete, arrancado no acidente.

