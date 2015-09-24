TRATOR DA PREFEITURA ATINGE CASA NO BAIRRO SANTA HELENA

by admin

Um trator da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo atingiu uma residência da rua Thomaz Cecílio da Cruz, na tarde desta quinta-feira (24). Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido.
A máquina, velha e mal conservada, além de ter os pneus carecas estava sem partida. Numa subida, o motor parou, e como não havia meios de acioná-lo novamente, o veículo começou a descer rapidamente. O condutor tentou virá-lo numa esquina, mas ele então voltou de frente no muro da casa, destruindo-o. A moradora, que havia saído com o filho um pouco antes do ocorrido, foi avisada do sinistro e voltou para avaliar os danos. A Policia Militar foi acionada para elaborar um boletim de ocorrência, e a Copasa também esteve no local, para consertar o cavalete, arrancado no acidente.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

 

 

 

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.