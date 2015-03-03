TRÁGICO ACIDENTE ENTRE CAMINHÕES NA MG 179

Um trágico acidente envolveu três caminhões na altura do quilômetro 79 da rodovia MG 179, no perímetro de São João da Mata, no final da tarde desta segunda-feira (2). Um dos motoristas envolvidos, o de um caminhão baú Mercedes Benz que transportava produtos derivados de carne, morreu no local. Outro profissional, que dirigia um Ford Cargo, ficou preso às ferragens, sendo necessária a ação do Corpo de Bombeiros para retirá-lo da cabine. Os ocupantes do terceiro veículo, uma carreta, sofreram apenas ferimentos leves.
Pelo que se sabe até o momento, o primeiro caminhão, que seguia no sentido Pouso Alegre – Alfenas, teria invadido a contramão de direção, indo de frente contra a carreta, que não conseguiu evitar o choque. O condutor do Ford Cargo, que também ia para Alfenas, bateu na traseira do Baú.
O corpo do motorista morto foi removido ao IML de Pouso Alegre após os trabalhos da perícia, e o condutor do Cargo foi levado para o Hospital Samuel Libânio, na mesma cidade, sentindo muitas dores mas consciente.
Por conta do sinistro, a pista ficou interditada nos dois sentidos por mais de três horas, e era nítido o número maior de caminhões nas filas.
Detalhes sobre o acidente e as identidades da vitimas, que ainda não foram repassadas à imprensa, em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
Un trágico accidente que se podría evitar si todos colaboramos en cumplir las normas de tránsito.
In unison a nfl which includes match was basically performed at Harvard the particular first saturday of each boarding student year. The adventure created gaining interest via secondary education grounds, Because educational institutions jumped lounging individual ideas for the experience. Having 1867, New york referred to as installed straight along the foundations for a game which gamed by – his or her party.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I just want to say I am just very new to blogging and absolutely enjoyed you’re web blog. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You surely have impressive well written articles. Thank you for sharing with us your web page.
10/12/2016 @ 08:44:05 In my estimation, jornalpf.com.br does a excellent job of handling subject matter of this type! Even if often deliberately controversial, the information is generally well-written and stimulating.
Excellent read. I just now forwarded this on 10/17/2016 to a fellow student who’s been doing a little research of his own on this subject. To say thanks, they just bought me lunch! So, let me express my gratitude by saying: Thanks for the drink!
Say, you got a nice blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I really liked your blog post. Really Cool. click here
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help stop content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|
I’m not sure exactly why but this weblog is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.|
Whats up very nice website!! Man.. Excellent..
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos|
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a data! present here at this blog, thanks admin of this web site.|
You complete a number of earn points near. I did a explore resting on the topic and found mainly people will support with your website.
I do agree with all the concepts you’ve introduced to your post. They are really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May just you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
I am always looking online for tips that can assist me. Thx!
Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
I’m really impressed along with your writing abilities as neatly as with the structure in your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to look a great weblog like this one today..|
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what a data! present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this website.|
Ahaa, its nice discussion regarding this article at this place at this webpage, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.|
Hello there, just was aware of your weblog via Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate when you proceed this in future. A lot of folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
Good day I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent job.|
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol|
At this time it appears like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?|
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!|
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this web site to obtain most recent updates, therefore where can i do it please assist.|
