TRÁGICO ACIDENTE ENTRE CAMINHÕES NA MG 179

Um trágico acidente envolveu três caminhões na altura do quilômetro 79 da rodovia MG 179, no perímetro de São João da Mata, no final da tarde desta segunda-feira (2). Um dos motoristas envolvidos, o de um caminhão baú Mercedes Benz que transportava produtos derivados de carne, morreu no local. Outro profissional, que dirigia um Ford Cargo, ficou preso às ferragens, sendo necessária a ação do Corpo de Bombeiros para retirá-lo da cabine. Os ocupantes do terceiro veículo, uma carreta, sofreram apenas ferimentos leves.

Pelo que se sabe até o momento, o primeiro caminhão, que seguia no sentido Pouso Alegre – Alfenas, teria invadido a contramão de direção, indo de frente contra a carreta, que não conseguiu evitar o choque. O condutor do Ford Cargo, que também ia para Alfenas, bateu na traseira do Baú.

O corpo do motorista morto foi removido ao IML de Pouso Alegre após os trabalhos da perícia, e o condutor do Cargo foi levado para o Hospital Samuel Libânio, na mesma cidade, sentindo muitas dores mas consciente.

Por conta do sinistro, a pista ficou interditada nos dois sentidos por mais de três horas, e era nítido o número maior de caminhões nas filas.

Detalhes sobre o acidente e as identidades da vitimas, que ainda não foram repassadas à imprensa, em nossa próxima edição do JPF.