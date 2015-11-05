TRAFICANTE “FORASTEIRO” É PRESO NO MÃE RAINHA

Um jovem de 18 anos foi preso na tarde desta quinta-feira (5), suspeito de tráfico de drogas. Ian Pereira teria vindo de Três Pontas para fixar um ponto de vendas de crack e cocaína numa das ruas do bairro Mãe Rainha, mas teve suas intenções frustradas pela Policia Civil, que em atendimento a apelos da comunidade passou a monitorá-lo e conseguiu detê-lo durante cumprimento de mandado de busca e apreensão. Outros dois rapazes também foram detidos quando se preparavam para fumar crack, e foram enquadrados como usuários.
Detalhes deste caso você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

