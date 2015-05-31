TRADIÇÃO DEBAIXO DE CHUVA

Mesmo com uma precipitação que não estava prevista para este domingo (31), a tradição foi mantida e peões do município e da região se reuniram para mais um belo Encontro de Carreiros de Poço Fundo. Por conta da tormenta, o evento não teve a mesma movimentação de anos anteriores, mas nem por isso deixou de ter seu brilho. Os detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.