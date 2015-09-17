TRABALHADOR RURAL MORRE ATROPELADO NA MG 179

by admin
Um lavrador morreu após ser atropelado por um VW Fox, na altura do quilômetro 38 da rodovia MG 179  (entrada do bairro Limeira), na divisa entre Poço Fundo e Machado, no final da tarde desta quinta-feira (17). Daniel Rodrigues, cuja idade ainda não foi levantada, voltava de uma roça de café de bicicleta, acompanhado por um colega de trabalho, quando teria tentado atravessar a pista mas foi colhido em cheio pelo automóvel.
O motorista ainda teria tentado desviar e chegou a frear fortemente já na contramão por conta disso, mas não conseguiu evitar o choque fatal. O carro, que seguia sentido a Alfenas, estava em alta velocidade.
A Policia Rodoviária está no local neste momento, bem como a perícia da Policia Civil, para os trabalhos de praxe. Detalhes em nossas publicações do grupo JPF.

