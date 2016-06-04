TOYOTA FURTADA DE FAZENDA POÇO-FUNDENSE É RECUPERADA

A caminhonete Toyota Bandeirante furtada da fazenda São Luis da Bela Vista (Poço Fundo), de propriedade do médico Luis Fernando Fagundes de Gouvêa, foi recuperada pela Policia Militar na noite desta terça-feira (5). Ela estava escondida em meio a um cafezal da zona rural de Machado, e sua localização se deu graças a denúncia anônima averiguada pelo setor de inteligência da 164ª Cia PM.

O proprietário informou que a divulgação do caso por nossa reportagem foi essencial para o sucesso das buscas, pois foi graças a ela que a pessoa denunciante a identificou e entrou em contato com a policia, a fim de passar as pistas que levaram à recuperação.

Detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.