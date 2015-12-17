TORNEIRAS SECAS

Após a forte tempestade que se abateu sobre o município na tarde de quarta-feira (16), Poço Fundo agora enfrenta as consequências da tormenta. Além de várias pessoas contando prejuízos ou se desdobrando nas limpezas de suas casas, a cidade encara também a falta de água.

Entramos em contato com a Copasa, pelo telefone de emergência, e a informação era apenas de “que um vazamento estaria ocorrendo, mas o problema estava em fase de resolução”. No entanto, a retomada do abastecimento se dará, segundo a atendente, somente após às 23h00 desta quinta-feira (17).

Falando com a Prefeitura, levantamentos apontam que o tal “vazamento” na verdade foi um problema oriundo na área de captação, que teve partes danificadas por conta da força da tempestade.

O jeito é aguardar e economizar o liquido precioso até a normalização do fornecimento.