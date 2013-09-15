TORNEIO COM GOSTO DE INFÂNCIA

Pai e filho, professor(a) e aluno(a), irmãos, amigos, primos, colegas de trabalho… não importa de que forma, muita gente encontrou uma maneira de formar suas duplas e participar do animadíssimo Torneio de Bets, realizado na avenida José Soares Pinho, neste domingo (15). A galera não se preocupou com o sol forte e tratou de enfrentar o calor da manhã para dar suas primeiras tacadas ou torcer por seus competidores favoritos. Jogadores de Poço Fundo e de Serrania estão entre os participantes, e à tarde tem mais. O resultado você confere no Jornal de Poço Fundo do próximo sábado.