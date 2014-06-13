TORCIDA POÇO-FUNDENSE FAZ A FESTA APÓS A ESTREIA DA SELEÇÃO

A vitória da Seleção Brasileira sobre a Croácia por 3 x 1, na estreia e abertura da Copa do Mundo 2014, fez com que milhares de poço-fundenses fossem às ruas para comemorar o triunfo. Carreata, carros com som e diversas cornetas foram alguns dos apetrechos utilizados pelos gimirinenses na exaltação ao sucesso do time de Luis Felipe Scolari em seu primeiro compromisso no Mundial.

A próxima partida do Brasil será no dia 17 (terça-feira), às 16 horas, contra o México, em Fortaleza. Em caso de nova vitória, a torcida barriga verde promete mais uma festa, e os detalhes e imagens você confere na edição 369 do JPF.