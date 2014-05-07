TORCIDA CELEBRA CLASSIFICAÇÃO À SEMIFINAL, MAS LAMENTA CONTUSÃO DE NEYMAR

O jogo, apesar de complicado nos últimos minutos, foi mais fácil do que muita gente esperava, e o Brasil está classificado para a semifinal da Copa do Mundo 2014, após vencer a Colômbia por 2×1, em Fortaleza. A galera fez uma grande festa na avenida José Evilásio Assi e na Praça José Caetano, e agora se preparam para o jogo que pode ser o mais difícil do torneio: contra a Alemanha, na próxima terça-feira (8) .

Apesar da alegria, uma grande preocupação tomou conta de toda a torcida. Atingido nas costas por um desleal zagueiro colombiano, Neymar sofreu fratura no osso que circunda uma das vértebras e ficará de fora dos próximos jogos (no caso, a semifinal e, se a seleção passar, também a grande final da Copa do Mundo).