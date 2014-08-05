TERRENO PÚBLICO É NOVAMENTE INCENDIADO NO BAIRRO MÃE RAINHA

Um incêndio destruiu a vegetação de um terreno público no bairro Mãe Rainha, na tarde desta segunda-feira (4). Felizmente, ninguém se feriu e nenhuma residência foi atingida, mas a fumaça que se formou causou muito dissabor a quem vive naquela área.

Não há pistas de como o sinistro teve início. O ponto de origem, segundo testemunhas, foi nas proximidades do setor que faz divisa com o campo de futebol do Bangu. Moradores chegaram a tentar apagar o fogo, mas o tempo seco e a baixa umidade fez com que ele se espalhasse rapidamente, tornando impossível controlá-las. De longe, era possível ver as grandes labaredas.

A Policia Militar esteve no local, bem como o Secretário de Obras José Marcos Magalhães, que acionou um caminhão pipa. No entanto, o controle só se deu depois que praticamente todo o lote já havia sido tomado pelas cinzas.

Este foi o segundo grande incêndio ocorrido no mesmo terreno neste ano. No inicio de fevereiro, outro incidente do gênero deu trabalho para moradores, que agiram imediatamente e, por conta própria conseguiram debelar as chamas. Naquela ocasião, um ato criminoso teria dado inicio à destruição, mas ninguém quis apontar suspeitos.