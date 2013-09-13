TENTATIVA DE HOMICÍDIO NO MÃE RAINHA

Um jovem foi preso depois de tentar matar um desafeto no bairro Mãe Rainha, no final da tarde desta sexta-feira (13). Guilherme Chagas (18 anos) teria atirado num homem conhecido como “Carequinha” apenas porque este o teria chamado de “talarico” (alguém que mexe com mulher comprometida). O alvo, segundo o próprio atirador, teria sido atingido numa das mãos, mas conseguiu fugir.

A Policia Militar foi acionada e iniciou a procura pelos dois envolvidos no desacerto, encontrando o rapaz que efetuou o disparo no meio de um cafezal, junto com o revólver calibre .22 que ele havia utilizado. A arma foi apreendida, com cinco munições intactas e uma deflagrada. Guilherme foi levado ao Pronto Atendimento, onde passou por exames para comprovar que não havia sofrido nenhuma lesão, e depois encaminhado à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas.

A vitima, até o fechamento desta nota, ainda não havia sido encontrada.