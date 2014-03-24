TENTATIVA DE HOMICIDIO E FURTO MARCAM FIM DE SEMANA EM POÇO FUNDO

Embora ainda com uma relativa paz reinando nos últimos dias na cidade, Poço Fundo também não teve um fim de semana dos mais promissores no que se refere à ocorrências graves. Pelo menos dois casos chamaram a atenção da população.

O primeiro deles foi o de uma tentativa de homicídio. Um homem de 45 anos foi atingido por uma facada desferida pela sua esposa, de 41, na tarde do último sábado (22). A vítima foi socorrida ao Hospital de Gimirim e fez avaliação com Cirurgião Geral em Alfenas, onde constatou-se que o ferimento no tórax, embora sério, não causava risco de morte. A mulher não chegou a ser conduzida, pois estaria tão embriagada que precisou de internação. Ainda não tivemos acesso ao registro deste caso, e as informações preliminares foram obtidas com testemunhas.

A outra ocorrência se deu na madrugada do domingo (23). Um caminhão Mercedes Benz foi furtado de uma chácara, onde sempre ficava guardado. O veículo, um Mercedez Bens de cor branca, com placa de Limeira (SP) (o dono não soube fornecer os números) estava com todos os documentos no porta-luvas. A PM fez rastreamento, mas não encontrou nenhuma pista do utilitário.

Detalhes destes e de outros casos você terá na próxima edição do JPF. Aguarde e confira!