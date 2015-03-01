TEMPESTADE PROVOCA ALAGAMENTOS EM TODA A CIDADE

Uma poderosa tempestade, como há muito tempo não se via, literalmente desabou sobre a cidade de Poço Fundo na tarde desta quinta-feira (3). Todas as ruas da cidade foram tomadas por fortes enxurradas, algumas casas e estabelecimentos foram invadidos pelo barro, córregos transbordaram e também foram registrados deslizamentos de terra. Felizmente, ninguém se feriu, mas o trabalho de limpeza deve durar por muitas horas.
Nossa equipe, como sempre, foi pro meio da chuvarada e registrou as incríveis imagens dos alagamentos e o sufoco de alguns moradores.
Assista abaixo ao vídeo feito por nossa reportagem, que foi pro meio da tormenta.
Ah que eu queria demais participar de uma festa dessa! Linda e o astral maravilhoso!
fab melo devia ir pra europa, devia ser trocado por emprestimo com marcelinho huertas, queria uma boa pra ambos….
Nao sou cadaço mais eu to mim amrrando em voce
É por aí, mesmo. Faltou falar da aparencia estreita, que vai tombar a qualquer momento, mas concordo amplamente na grade e na traseira.
My thoughts are with all injured and there family’s stay strong love hugs x godbless
How can I personalize my blog without which makes it look like junk?
I simply want to mention I am just new to blogging and really liked your web-site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have exceptional stories. Kudos for revealing your blog site.
