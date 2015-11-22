TEMPESTADE DERRUBA ÁRVORE E TRAVA TRÂNSITO NA MG 179

Uma tempestade, acompanhada de forte ventania, assustou a quem passava pela rodovia MG 179, nas proximidades da Fazenda Ipanema (rota de Alfenas a Machado), na tarde deste domingo (22). Motoristas passaram apuros por causa de galhos quebrados que caiam pelo asfalto e, por fim, tiveram o caminho interrompido por um eucalipto, que não resistiu às rajadas e caiu na pista.

Um desvio por uma pequena estrada de terra lateral foi utilizada para promover o fluxo do trânsito, e o Corpo de Bombeiros de Alfenas foi acionado. Uma equipe de militares trabalhava no local no momento em que esta nota era redigida. Segundo informações obtidas junto à corporação, ninguém se feriu, felizmente.

Foto cedida por Bruna Camargo, do grupo Jornalistas do Sul de Minas (wathsapp)