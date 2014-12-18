TEMPESTADE ASSUSTA MORADORES E CAUSA ACIDENTE NA MG 179

Uma forte chuva assustou moradores de Poço Fundo na tarde desta quinta-feira (18). A tempestade chegou de repente, por volta das 16h30, com ventania e até granizo.

A tormenta por pouco não atrapalhou a festa de encerramento dos trabalhos da Creche Municipal, no Poço Fundo Tênis Clube. Pais e convidados que estavam nas arquibancadas tiveram que esvaziá-la, pois todo o setor foi atingido, graças às frestas que permitem a ventilação da quadra.

Nas ruas, foram registradas inundações, mas nenhuma residência foi alagada. Já na rodovia MG 179, mais uma aquaplanagem entrou para a lista de acidentes, desta vez na conhecida região da Curva do Rebenta Rabicho. Uma VW Saveiro saiu da pista e foi parar em um barranco por conta de uma lâmina de água. Felizmente, o motorista não feriu e o caso sequer foi alvo de Boletim de Ocorrência.

Neste caso, vale o alerta: Durante qualquer tipo de chuva, forte ou fraca, é preciso ter muito cuidado em vários pontos da rodovia MG 179, exatamente por conta de enxurradas que passam por cima do piso do asfalto. Já foram registrados quatro acidentes por conta disso, sendo que em um deles duas pessoas ficaram gravemente feridas.