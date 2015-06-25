TEM SUJEITO PASSANDO TROTE NO COMÉRCIO

Atenção, amigos de Poço Fundo, especialmente do comércio local. As Polícias Civil e Militar de Poço Fundo informam que não há nenhum policial que atende pelo nome de André Gomes na cidade. Há uma pessoa passando trotes e golpes com esse nome e fazendo com que vítimas efetuem vendas, doações e até recargas de créditos de celulares por conta do ato delituoso. Se algum indivíduo com este nome for até seu estabelecimento, acione a Polícia pelo 190 ou 3283-1236.

