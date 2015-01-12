TARDE DE HOMENAGENS E RECONHECIMENTO NO FÓRUM DA COMARCA

Três pessoas que prestam relevantes serviços ao Judiciário e à população poço-fundense foram homenageados numa sessão solente realizada no Fórum da Comarca de Poço Fundo, na tarde desta terça-feira (01). A principal honraria foi dada à coordenadora da Associação Beneficente Maria Pequena, Karina Assi de Carvalho, agraciada com a medalha Desembargador Hélio Costa por seu importante trabalho social e pela dedicação incondicional à essa área.

Na mesma solenidade, também foram condecorados o Oficial de Justiça José Gumercindo de Oliveira, o “Guma”, e a estagiária Maria Bianca Battagini Alves Mendes, escolhidos pelos colegas como símbolos de dedicação ao serviço da Comarca.

