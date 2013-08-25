TAÇA CARLITO FERREIRA: POÇO-FUNDENSES EM VANTAGEM NA FINAL

O poço-fundense Trio Soccer venceu o Douradense na primeira partida das finais da Taça Carlito Ferreira, realizada no Estádio Gesner Ferreira (Campo da Liga), na tarde deste domingo (25). O placar foi apertado, 2 a 1, mas garante ao time gimirinense o direito de ficar com o título em caso de empate no próximo jogo, que acontece no dia 1º de setembro, às 16 horas.
Felipe Martins, com um chutaço de longa distância, e Anderson Barão, que ganhou uma disputa de cabeça na área, marcaram para o Trio, ainda no primeiro tempo. No segundo, Willian Felipe diminuiu para os visitantes.
Para sagrar-se campeã, a equipe de Espírito Santo do Dourado precisa vencer o segundo embate por uma diferença de dois gols. Se a vantagem for de um tento apenas, a decisão vai para os pênaltis.
O JPF estará acompanhando a finalíssima de perto, e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição.
