SUSTO NO CENTRO

Uma familia passou sufoco na tarde desta terça-feira (26), nas proximidades do Banco do Brasil e da Igreja Matriz de São Francisco de Paula, no Centro de Poço Fundo. Ela estava em um VW Fusca cujo motor pegou fogo. Felizmente, ninguém se feriu.

De acordo com o proprietário do veículo, o incêndio começou quando ele deu partida, logo depois de sair do Banco do Brasil. Tudo o que era de borracha e a parte elétrica foram danificados pelas chamas. Populares se uniram para conter o sinistro, primeiro com extintores, que não deram resultado, e depois com água de mangueira, aí sim com a extinção do fogo.

O automóvel foi levado direto para uma oficina, para avaliação dos prejuízos e consertos necessários.