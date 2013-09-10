SUSPEITOS DE HOMICÍDIO PRESOS EM MACHADO

23 policiais civis, dentre eles cinco delegados, realizaram nesta manhã, em Machado, a Operação Sentinela II. Durante a ação foram cumpridos cinco mandados de prisão e de busca e apreensão. O principal objetivo foi prender os suspeitos de participação em um assassinato, ocorrido durante a Festa de São Benedito, e em outras duas tentativas de homicídio. Cinco pessoas foram detidas, entre elas, um menor que completa 18 anos neste dia 10.
O lider de uma quadrilha de traficantes, suspeito de ser o mandante dos crimes, está entre os presos, e durante a ação foram também apreendidos veículos, cheques, dinheiro, celulares e outros objetos.
Mais detalhes sobre este caso, você confere na próxima edição da Gazeta, que será publicada no final da semana.
