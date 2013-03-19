SUSPEITO DE TRÁFICO NO MÃE RAINHA TEM PRISÃO DECRETADA

O Juízo da Comarca de Poço Fundo expediu mandado de prisão contra Neemias de Paula (20 anos). A informação foi confirmada por nossa reportagem na tarde desta terça-feira (19), na sede do Ministério Público de Poço Fundo. O rapaz, suspeito de tráfico de drogas, é agora considerado foragido.
Neemias foi um dos alvos da operação conjunta do Ministério Público e da Policia Militar na última quinta-feira (14). Na casa dele, no bairro Mãe Rainha, foram encontradas mais de 185 pedras de crack e buchas de maconha, além de celulares e anotações do negócio criminoso. O jovem conseguiu escapar do flagrante, mas, como havia prometido o Promotor César de Lima, o Ministério Público pediu a sua prisão e foi atendido.
Quem tiver qualquer informação sobre o paradeiro do suspeito, pode ligar para o 181 (disque-denúncia), o 190 (Policia Militar), (35) 3283-1236 (Delegacia de Poço Fundo) ou (35) 3283-1428 (Promotoria de Justiça de Poço Fundo).
Em tempo: Na publicação de matérias sobre a operação realizada na última quinta-feira, erroneamente informamos que a idade do suspeito seria 32 anos. Fica a correção aqui aos leitores do JPF e da Gazeta Machadense
