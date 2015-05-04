SUSPEITO DE FURTO SE DÁ MAL NO DIA DO TRABALHO

Um homem de 40 anos literalmente “enrolou a unha” ao tentar trocar ferramentas furtadas por bebidas em um bar de Poço Fundo, no último dia 1º (sexta-feira). O dono do material estava no estabelecimento e chamou a policia, que prendeu o suspeito de furto em flagrante.

Por conta disso, os militares que estavam de plantão tiveram que seguir para Alfenas, com o preso, e muita gente que tentou contato com o 190 por conta da batida de um carro com um poste da Cemig não conseguiu falar com a guarnição.

Os detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.