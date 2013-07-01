SUPLENTE DE VEREADOR MORRE EM TRÁGICO ACIDENTE NA MG 179

by admin

Este domingo (7) terminou com mais uma tragédia na rodovia MG 179. O agricultor e suplente de vereador pelo PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), Messias Tavares, o “Borá” (56 anos), morreu após se envolver em um acidente com um Ford Ecosport, com placas de Machado, e uma carreta carregada do Pastifício Santa Amália.
Segundo o motorista do Ford, que seguia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo, o VW Fusca do lavrador vinha na mesma direção, mas estava praticamente parado na pista, com as lanternas traseiras desligadas. “Quando o vi, já era tarde. Acabei batendo na traseira do fusquinha e ele foi pra cima do caminhão, que vinha no sentido contrário. O motorista da carreta não teve o que fazer”.
Duas mulheres que estavam no Ecosport foram socorridas pela Polícia Militar ao Pronto Atendimento, mas não tiveram ferimentos graves e passam bem. O motorista do caminhão sofreu uma possível fratura em um dos dedos da mão esquerda, que foi imobilizada no local por um enfermeiro, para, posteriormente, ser melhor avaliada no Hospital de Gimirim.
A pista ficou interditada nos dois sentidos e os motoristas tem como alternativa entrar e sair pelos acessos I e II de Poço Fundo para seguir viagem. Quando da saída de nossa equipe, o Corpo de Bombeiros, a Polícia Militar e a Polícia Rodoviária ainda aguardavam a Perícia para então efetuaram a retirada do corpo e liberarem a pista.
Vários amigos já estão se reunindo na casa do agricultor para dar apoio aos seus familiares.

 

 

 

145 thoughts on “SUPLENTE DE VEREADOR MORRE EM TRÁGICO ACIDENTE NA MG 179

  1. 37058 632243Hello! I would wish to supply a large thumbs up for your exceptional information you can have here about this post. Ill be coming back to your weblog internet site for further soon. 654628

  2. cartierlovejesduas I actually worked in a practice that sometimes encountered issues relating to parentage and families. The biggest word of caution I would add would be to be cognizant that while the process of creating a child belongs to you, it also, and probably ultimately, belongs to that child. While you can try to plan for how the child will accept the circumstances around their parentage and history, you can’t control it. I had two clients a while ago who were a lesbian couple. They came in deeply distressed because their teenage son had started the process of tracking down his donor because, in their words, “he says he needs to find his Dad.” They interpreted both the son’s identification of his donor as Dad and his need to find him as rejection of them. And it wasn’t so in the least.
    bague entre les doigts van cleef faux [url=http://www.bijouxpascher.net/]bague entre les doigts van cleef faux[/url]

  3. cartierlovejesduas Chris, it sounds like you’re distorting what Keen has said. He’s been quite explicit that he regards DGSE modeling as nothing more than competitive statics. Using his “debunking the theory of the firm” paper to invalidate his criticisms of modeling using comparative statics makes it seem like you’ve got something ideological against him. And, for the record, quite a few of Keen’s criticisms are aimed at the way things are taught at the classroom level.
    cartier anelli fidanzamento replica [url=http://www.gioiellibuonmercato.com/]cartier anelli fidanzamento replica[/url]

  6. 458289 906350Sounds like some thing lots of baby boomers ought to study. The feelings of neglect are there in numerous levels when a single is over the hill. 227245

  7. 922888 493409 Nice post. I learn something a lot more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content material from other writers and practice a bit something from their store. Id prefer to use some with the content material on my weblog whether you dont mind. Natually Ill give you a link on your internet weblog. Thanks for sharing. 173194

  10. 57922 763133Howdy! I just wish to give a huge thumbs up for the fantastic info you might have here on this post. I will probably be coming back to your weblog for much more soon. 766368

  14. 452259 515820If you are nonetheless on the fence: grab your favorite earphones, head down to a Very best Buy and ask to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which 1 sounds greater to you, and which interface makes you smile far more. Then you will know which is appropriate for you. 587862

  17. 998801 534046I found your weblog website on google and check a couple of of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the very good operate. I just extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Looking for ahead to reading extra from you later on! 445095

  19. 968937 51057Its a shame you dont have a donate button! Id most definitely donate to this outstanding web website! I suppose within the meantime ill be happy with bookmarking and putting your Rss feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group: ) 727069

  21. 568744 738662It is truly a cool and beneficial piece of details. Im glad which you shared this beneficial information with us. Please maintain us informed like this. Thanks for sharing. 898411

  22. I have a degree in psychology, which I have found to become useless. And I have always been planning on returning to college and getting a Masters in Creative Composing, because I like writing and would love to learn more techniques to make myself a much better writer. We are worried, however , that this degree is not going to open up many doors in terms of the job market (just since my psychology degree has failed to do). Any thoughts? Thank you..

  24. 541435 343997Hello, Neat post. There is an problem along together with your site in internet explorer, may well test thisK IE nonetheless may be the marketplace chief and a big section of folks will pass more than your superb writing due to this difficulty. 644198

  26. 535327 540316More than and more than once again I like to take into consideration this difficulties. As a matter of fact it wasnt even a month ago that I thought about this really thing. To be honest, what may be the answer though? 976202

  28. Wow, incredible weblog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  29. I would really like to be a innovative writing teacher, but I can no find out precisely what they do. I love to write, and to help other people become better writers, to ensure that is why I wish to become a innovative writing/english teacher. Does this fit with the profession? What is the existence of such a professor like?.

  30. 769715 289846Discovering the proper Immigration Solicitor […]below youll discover the link to some websites that we believe you need to visit[…] 777357

  32. I’m a 17 year old male who has very good experience with Associations, I have helped a large amount of my friends make it through situations and got every thing back to regular. I want to start a website where people post any questions about their Relationship and allow me to help them get things in action once again.. If anyone has any ideas please tell me..

  34. Matter is, I’ve truly just moved to WordPress. However , Excellent number of people who have subscribed to my passes from my blogger blog page. What should I do to ensure that they today receive updates from my WordPress blog?.. FYI, Excellent feedburner accounts..

  36. I actually is trying to build a blog as part of a project, and I have been informed not make use of blogger or any type of of the blog page building websites, Requirement is certainly to get access to my blog page privately without using any open public site that requires me to log on to them before i get to my blog. How do i do it? Or is there any website that could help? Make sure you help. I am within a race against time. Make sure you.

  38. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information an individual provide to your visitors? Is going to be again steadily to investigate cross-check new posts

  40. Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your website in internet explorer, may test this… IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge part of other folks will pass over your magnificent writing because of this problem.

  41. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

  44. I am based in London have worked as a secretary to get more than ten years and have an HND in operation Studies but is sick and tired of admin work and office politics and would like to do something more creative- change careers… I write in my spare time and have attended an advanced writing course for the past 3 years and am composing a novel. I would like to see if I could train to teach creative writing in further education colleges etc or and English /English literature. I would become grateful easily could get any info on what qualifications you have to be able to teach English as being a first language and Basic literacy skills and ESOL..

  45. hQfDtZ I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply on your guests? Is going to be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts

  46. Precisely how does one particular make money from blogs? How does a single start this or go about it? Is there a specific way to do it? Just how does one make money from websites in the first place? Where does a single get started in this? Do you have to advertise and use your credit card? Any kind of certain types of rules you need to follow? Do you have to set your blog up your self or is there ones that help you arranged up it up? How do you obtain advertisers on your blog? Are people restricted to the number of websites online? Just how often perform you get compensated?.. Thanks for the help!.

  47. Want to make people visit a blog and don’t know how. Also can you give me an excellent blogging site that people go to a lot. Perform they go to your blog within the blog site or externally?? Thanks..

  48. Want to make people visit a blog and don’t understand how. Also can you give me a good blogging site that people visit a lot. Perform they visit your blog inside the blog site or externally?? Thanks..

  49. i want to begin a website to sell my handmade jewelry but i dont know how to start website therefore if u have any ideas or frnds that u know please tell me i really nee help or if u have any kind of frnds that like putting on jewelry please tell me to i can do special orders.

  52. Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  59. You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  62. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  68. I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information an individual supply to your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly in order to inspect new posts

  78. It as difficult to find educated people for this subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  79. Wonderful issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your publish that you made a few days ago? Any certain?

  81. Very good information. Lucky me I came across your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I ave book-marked it for later!

  84. Im having a little problem. I cant get my reader to pick-up your feed, Im using msn reader by the way.

  85. I’m working on company buying website that uses joomla as its server (if which is correct word).. Someone published files with spaces and apostrophes in the wrong file and Joomla won’t let me delete all of them in the typical way… How can I delete these files (or edit the file names so that they can after that be erased as normal)?.. I submitted this question on the Joomla message board but so far no luck..

  90. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at show up. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say great blog!

  93. My wife and i were now contented that Peter could finish up his inquiry while using the ideas he received out of the web pages. It’s not at all simplistic just to possibly be freely giving tricks which people might have been selling. And we figure out we’ve got the blog owner to be grateful to for that. All the illustrations you’ve made, the straightforward blog menu, the relationships you can make it easier to promote – it’s many unbelievable, and it’s making our son and the family consider that that content is thrilling, which is truly vital. Thanks for all the pieces!

  94. I’m just looking meant for place to start up a blog page with a friend where all of us talk sports in Chicago as well as other things going on nationwide…. just for fun. Any suggestions on sites will be great. Thanks a lot..

  103. We think you should read this I am still learning from you, but I am improving myself. I definitely love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!

  108. You made some good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  109. I think this web site holds some rattling superb info for everyone . аЂаThe ground that a good man treads is hallowed.аЂа by Johann von Goethe.

  110. Wow, marvelous weblog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your site quite a bit up very fast!

  114. I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  117. It as in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this particular useful information around. Please keep us informed like this. Thank anyone for sharing.

  118. What as up everybody, here every person is sharing such knowledge, therefore it as nice to read this blog, and I used to pay a quick visit this website everyday.

  121. I simply want to say I am newbie to blogging and honestly enjoyed your website. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You certainly come with good writings. Kudos for sharing with us your web site.

  122. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  126. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

  129. I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual supply for your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to inspect new posts

  130. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  135. I’m aiming to build a membership rights website and individuals have informed me that Joomla works best. I use downloaded Joomla and don’t understand what to do from there. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Does this cover PHP too or do I need to download that?.

  137. I was very happy to find this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you book marked to look at new stuff on your website.

  138. Pingback: Google

  139. very handful of web-sites that transpire to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out

  143. Cipro 500mg Tab Price Classification Of Amoxicillin [url=http://adaroll.com]oristal losse wheit[/url] Malegra Fxt Review How To Get Cialis In Canada Viagra 35 Anni [url=http://ednorx-med.com]viagra prescription[/url] Prezzi Finasteride Propecia Cialis 20mg France Tadalis Sx En France En Ligne Acheter Cialis En Ligne Canada Riesgos De Propecia [url=http://tri-rx.net]viagra usarla[/url] Drugs No Prescription Needed Canadian Tadalafil Acheter Viagra Shops In India [url=http://drugss.net]cialis[/url] Amoxicillin And Newzeland White Rabbits Sildenafil Generique 25 Mg Amoxicillin Muscle Pain Spironolactone Buy [url=http://buyfinasteridecitrat.com]propecia sell[/url] Generic Levaquin Medication Low Price Pharmacy Rx Pills Direct Acheter Cialis Bangkok

  144. I would really like the measures, ideas, or websites which will help me begin a website that I can make money off of companies advertising onto it? Any help websites or ideas on how to start one particular and the things i need to start one… Very much appreciated..

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.