SUPLENTE DE VEREADOR MORRE EM TRÁGICO ACIDENTE NA MG 179

Este domingo (7) terminou com mais uma tragédia na rodovia MG 179. O agricultor e suplente de vereador pelo PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), Messias Tavares, o “Borá” (56 anos), morreu após se envolver em um acidente com um Ford Ecosport, com placas de Machado, e uma carreta carregada do Pastifício Santa Amália.

Segundo o motorista do Ford, que seguia no sentido São João da Mata – Poço Fundo, o VW Fusca do lavrador vinha na mesma direção, mas estava praticamente parado na pista, com as lanternas traseiras desligadas. “Quando o vi, já era tarde. Acabei batendo na traseira do fusquinha e ele foi pra cima do caminhão, que vinha no sentido contrário. O motorista da carreta não teve o que fazer”.

Duas mulheres que estavam no Ecosport foram socorridas pela Polícia Militar ao Pronto Atendimento, mas não tiveram ferimentos graves e passam bem. O motorista do caminhão sofreu uma possível fratura em um dos dedos da mão esquerda, que foi imobilizada no local por um enfermeiro, para, posteriormente, ser melhor avaliada no Hospital de Gimirim.

A pista ficou interditada nos dois sentidos e os motoristas tem como alternativa entrar e sair pelos acessos I e II de Poço Fundo para seguir viagem. Quando da saída de nossa equipe, o Corpo de Bombeiros, a Polícia Militar e a Polícia Rodoviária ainda aguardavam a Perícia para então efetuaram a retirada do corpo e liberarem a pista.

Vários amigos já estão se reunindo na casa do agricultor para dar apoio aos seus familiares.