SUL DE MINAS ENVOLVIDO NAS MANIFESTAÇÕES

Manifestações em BH

É de conhecimento geral as manifestações que estão ocorrendo por todo o Brasil, principalmente em São Paulo, que se iniciou com uma revolta sobre o aumento das tarifas do transporte público e acabou se transformando no estopim para aquele “grito de revolta” engasgado na garganta de todos os brasileiros.

E algumas cidades no Sul de Minas também se organizam para realizar protestos, são elas: Alfenas, Lavras, Passos, Poços de Caldas, Pouso Alegre e Varginha.

A lista completa das cidades divulgadas você encontra nos sites “Melhor Que Bacon” ou no “Blog do Estadão“.

Veja, abaixo, uma reportagem produzida pela TV Folha, sobre as manifestações em São Paulo, com destaque ao ataque da PM a uma jornalista.