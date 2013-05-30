SUFOCO NA MADRUGADA

Um VW Fusca colidiu frontalmente com um poste de iluminação na Saída da Água Limpa na madrugada desta quinta-feira (30), em Poço Fundo. O veículo ainda rodou na pista e depois bateu de traseira no alambrado do Santuário Mãe Rainha. O motorista, único ocupante do carro, sofreu cortes no rosto, em consequência de um choque com o pára-brisa. Ele foi levado ao Pronto Atendimento pela Policia Militar, onde foi medicado e ficou em observação.
O detalhe impressionante deste caso é que, apesar do forte sangramento, o jovem, que tem 21 anos, simplesmente saiu a pé do local do sinistro, caminhando cerca de um quilômetro e meio de subidas e descidas, sob uma chuva intermitente, até a Cadeia Municipal, onde pediu socorro.
Segundo informações colhidas pelo JPF no Hospital de Gimirim, apesar do susto e de sinais característicos de embriaguez, a vitima está consciente, se comunica bem e aparentemente não teve ferimentos mais graves além das contusões na face.
Detalhes em nossa próxima publicação impressa.

 

 

