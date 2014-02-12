SUFOCADOS PELO DESCASO

Tempo seco, calor intenso, baixa umidade… são os principais elementos apontados para o grande número de incêndios em matas e matagais da região, e muitas vezes citados como únicas causas, de vez em quando aliados à falta de consciência de algumas pessoas, que ateiam fogo onde não se deve.

No entanto, é claro para boa parte dos moradores vizinhos a lotes vagos em vários bairros de Poço Fundo, que sofrem com a fumaça e correm sério risco de intoxicação ou até de terem suas casas atingidas pelo fogo, que ações mais eficazes (e eficientes) por parte do poder público contra os donos de terrenos que ficam abandonados e tomados pelo mato no município evitariam grande parte deste problema.

Espaços que há muito tempo não sabem o que é um boa ação de roçadeira, uma boa capinada, e são deixados ao léu, comprados apenas para transações imobiliárias futuras, e não para construções, são exatamente os pontos onde estão ocorrendo os sinistros, algo que não ocorreria se os seus proprietários os mantivessem em condições adequadas para a zona urbana. Quem mora perto destes terrenos e já sofre o ano inteiro com ratos, cobras, escorpiões e perigosas aranhas invadindo suas residências, no tempo seco ainda contam com outras invasões: a da fumaça tóxica e a do medo de terem seus imóveis incendiados, como ocorreu em Machado com uma loja de móveis, recentemente.

Na semana passada, muita gente se assustou com um incêndio no bairro Mãe Rainha. Nesta, nossa reportagem já flagrou pelo menos mais três focos, sendo o último na manhã desta quarta-feira (12), na vila Guilherma. O detalhe é que em todos os casos, os próprios vizinhos tiveram que conter as chamas, com abafadores improvisados, já que em um caso o caminhão pipa da Prefeitura estava quebrado, e em outras não se conseguiu contato com os responsáveis pelo veículo. Com a unidade do Corpo de Bombeiros mais próxima localizada em Alfenas, a alternativa é mesmo se arriscar e encarar o perigo, para evitar coisa ainda pior.

Segundo institutos de meteorologia da região, uma frente fria está se aproximando do Sudeste, e a chuva pode voltar a qualquer momento. Pode ser um grande alívio para um bocado de gente, e os riscos de incêndios diminuem, mas para os moradores cujas casas ladeiam ou ficam próximas destas verdadeiras ilhas de matagal (faixas de capim e arbustos cercados de casas por todos os lados), as coisas apenas voltam à normalidade, com suas jararacas e cascavéis de todas as semanas.

Fica aí o apelo às nossas autoridades, por uma atenção maior a esta gente, e rigor mais contundente tanto contra os que provocam os sinistros como contra os irresponsáveis proprietários destes lotes.